Santiment Network Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $366,654.00 (SAN)

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Santiment Network Token has a total market cap of $13.76 million and $366,654.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar. One Santiment Network Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Santiment Network Token Coin Profile

Santiment Network Token (CRYPTO:SAN) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment . Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

Santiment Network Token Coin Trading

