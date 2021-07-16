Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAPIF. CIBC increased their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Saputo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

SAPIF stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

