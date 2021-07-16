Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $14.37

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.37, but opened at $14.88. Sasol shares last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 142.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 46,116 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sasol by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,880,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,231,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Sasol during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sasol by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in Sasol during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

