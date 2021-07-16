Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Saul Centers worth $9,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 23.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 32.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 23.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

BFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.16. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 73.61%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

