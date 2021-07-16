SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Shares Sold by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,989 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.69% of SC Health worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCPE. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SC Health in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SC Health in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SC Health in the first quarter worth $1,798,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of SC Health by 63.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 547,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 212,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SC Health in the first quarter worth $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCPE stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07. SC Health Co. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.81.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of SC Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

SC Health Company Profile

SC Health Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

