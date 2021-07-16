SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Short Interest Update

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 450,700 shares, a growth of 210.6% from the June 15th total of 145,100 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of SC Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

NYSE SCPE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.09. 35,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,304. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.25 and a beta of -0.02. SC Health has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in SC Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in SC Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SC Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in SC Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SC Health in the first quarter worth $504,000. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

About SC Health

SC Health Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

