Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Trading Up 32.6%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY)’s share price was up 32.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $53.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.98.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24.

About Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY)

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

