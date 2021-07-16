Schlumberger (SLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Schlumberger to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Schlumberger to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SLB opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.61.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

