Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 96,429 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of L Brands worth $16,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in L Brands by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,464,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,186 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in L Brands by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in L Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,892,000 after purchasing an additional 193,163 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in L Brands by 687.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at about $187,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

L Brands stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.82. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.87.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

