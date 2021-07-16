Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 52,853 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 198.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,853 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Gartner worth $14,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Gartner by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,631,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 346,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,190,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IT opened at $253.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.36. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $258.31.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

