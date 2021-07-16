Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,412 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $32.09. 10,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,064. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

