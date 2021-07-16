Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SCWTF remained flat at $$1,695.00 during trading on Friday. Schweiter Technologies has a 52 week low of $1,695.00 and a 52 week high of $1,695.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,695.00.

Get Schweiter Technologies alerts:

Schweiter Technologies Company Profile

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Schweiter Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweiter Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.