Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SCWTF remained flat at $$1,695.00 during trading on Friday. Schweiter Technologies has a 52 week low of $1,695.00 and a 52 week high of $1,695.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,695.00.
Schweiter Technologies Company Profile
Read More: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Schweiter Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweiter Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.