Scott D. Lipesky Sells 10,000 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.05. 1,751,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.19. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.90.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth $880,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth $2,951,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth $2,265,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

