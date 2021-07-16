ScPrime Price Reaches $0.0326 on Major Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, ScPrime has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $3,948.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001886 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00039529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00048675 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,139,019 coins and its circulating supply is 36,455,408 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

