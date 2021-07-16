Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Ravi Naik Sells 40,000 Shares

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Ravi Naik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $3,874,400.00.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.01. 136,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.26.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

