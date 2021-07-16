Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

Get Seagen alerts:

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $143.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.55. Seagen has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $1,550,102.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,563,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,847 shares of company stock worth $18,052,375 in the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,102,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,118,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 849.3% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,874,000 after purchasing an additional 817,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after buying an additional 653,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.