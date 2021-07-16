Sean N. Walker Sells 26,337 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.75. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in General Mills by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in General Mills by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,953,000 after buying an additional 1,356,450 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.