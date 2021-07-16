Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the June 15th total of 23,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SGAM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 33,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,984. Seaport Global Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGAM. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition by 150.1% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 750,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 450,400 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition by 53.2% in the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 179,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 62,476 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,385,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,635,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

