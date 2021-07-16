Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE ASPN opened at $34.24 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $970.70 million, a PE ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after acquiring an additional 55,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

