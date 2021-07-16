Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates Buy Rating for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Shares of BKR opened at $21.22 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.62 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,389.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock worth $971,777,780. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

