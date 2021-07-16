Secret Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $63.34 million and approximately $787,739.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.80 or 0.00369834 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011994 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $507.73 or 0.01594059 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 188,573,831 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.