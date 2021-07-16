Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) shares were up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.58 and last traded at $29.58. Approximately 4,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 424,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Seer’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its stake in Seer by 317.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Seer by 11.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 184,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 19,236 shares during the period. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth about $162,614,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seer by 1,914.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,129,000 after buying an additional 1,047,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Seer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

