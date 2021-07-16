SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Sells $1,202,510.00 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Paul Klauder sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $1,202,510.00.

SEIC stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEIC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

