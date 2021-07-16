SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,045,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.73% of SEI Investments worth $63,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SEI Investments news, Treasurer Kathy Heilig sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $820,690.00. Also, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,250. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.54. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

