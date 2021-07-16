Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Down 4.6%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) was down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 3,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 494,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.13.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Hillman Co. raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 545,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 494,702 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth $1,879,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $1,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

