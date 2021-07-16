Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.00

Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $129.00 and last traded at $125.00, with a volume of 6540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.00.

SMLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $844.13 million, a PE ratio of 63.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $137,300.00. Also, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $116,972.52. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,532. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

