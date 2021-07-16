Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Senior plc (LON:SNR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 155.70 ($2.03). Senior shares last traded at GBX 153.40 ($2.00), with a volume of 461,086 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.46) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 107.67 ($1.41).

The firm has a market cap of £643.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 140.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

