Sentinel Chain 24-Hour Volume Hits $32,170.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $194,356.81 and approximately $32,170.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Chain Coin Profile

Sentinel Chain is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

