Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Acquired by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 300.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Seres Therapeutics worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCRB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,278. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 3.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

