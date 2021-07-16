ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Vista Equity Partners Management LLC

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,009 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 0.4% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,789,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,540,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 398.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,132,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $2.83 on Friday, reaching $561.11. 17,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,210. The company has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 744.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $404.49 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

