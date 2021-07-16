Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

STRNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC raised Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

STRNY stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $2.1683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.31%.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

