Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 584.62 ($7.64). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 580 ($7.58), with a volume of 523,778 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHB. began coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaftesbury has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 576 ($7.53).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 12.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 607.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

