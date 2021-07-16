Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000.

OTCMKTS:MACAU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

