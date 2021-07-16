Sharder Price Hits $0.0026 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, Sharder has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sharder coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharder has a market cap of $723,404.21 and $113,621.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sharder Profile

Sharder is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

