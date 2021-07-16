Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)’s share price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.14 and last traded at $23.14. Approximately 520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 265,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

STTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Shattuck Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $220,912.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,292.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 95,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,966 shares of company stock valued at $8,416,983. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

