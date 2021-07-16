Shawn Henry Sells 7,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $1,249,500.00.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total transaction of $1,754,785.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total transaction of $1,173,325.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $249.30 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.99.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 971.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after buying an additional 503,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after acquiring an additional 469,870 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

