Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 131.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,892 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.24% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.7% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.71.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $59.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $515,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,588.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,473,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

