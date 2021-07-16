Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the June 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shimano stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. 37,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,628. Shimano has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Shimano alerts:

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.