Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the June 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shimano stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. 37,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,628. Shimano has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.32.
Shimano Company Profile
