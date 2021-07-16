ShipChain (SHIP) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $582,306.72 and $5.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00048809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.30 or 0.00822131 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

