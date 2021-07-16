Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €179.00 by Warburg Research

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €179.00 ($210.59) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Shop Apotheke Europe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €194.91 ($229.30).

SAE opened at €127.90 ($150.47) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €154.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.69. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

