Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ascential to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 485 ($6.34) in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 373.86 ($4.88).

Shares of LON:ASCL opened at GBX 419.80 ($5.48) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 384.85. The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26. Ascential has a one year low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a one year high of GBX 434.60 ($5.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

