Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Declines By 71.6%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the June 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACCYY. Societe Generale upgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. AlphaValue downgraded Accor to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Accor alerts:

ACCYY opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88. Accor has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.68.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.