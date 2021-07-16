Short Interest in Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Decreases By 22.5%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ACRHF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 64,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,020. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20. Acreage has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

