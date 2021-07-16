Short Interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Grows By 102.9%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 102.9% from the June 15th total of 611,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

ADIL opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.59. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

