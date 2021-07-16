Short Interest in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Decreases By 58.3%

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 412,000 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the June 15th total of 988,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 322,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADES. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 193,806 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 70,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 708.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 42,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 27.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 167,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $125.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.88.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a positive return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

