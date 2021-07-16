Short Interest in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Increases By 86.9%

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, a growth of 86.9% from the June 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Agree Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 7.2% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 47,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Agree Realty by 17.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period.

NYSE:ADC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.51. 21,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,857. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $73.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.32.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

