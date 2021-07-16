Short Interest in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Rises By 106.1%

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, an increase of 106.1% from the June 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $44,680.00. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,070. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $109,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 464.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,607. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

