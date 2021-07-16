Short Interest in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Decreases By 67.1%

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the June 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE AVAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. 79,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,965. Avanti Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

