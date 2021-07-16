Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Rises By 100.0%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDOUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BDO Unibank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BDO Unibank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:BDOUY opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45. BDO Unibank has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $24.68.

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

