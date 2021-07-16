Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Decreases By 62.2%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the June 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MIY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.57. 9,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,849. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $16.00.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
