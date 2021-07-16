Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Decreases By 62.2%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the June 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MIY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.57. 9,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,849. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

